Rise in river level maroons nine villages in Tamil Nadu's Sitheri

DHARMAPURI: Due to incessant rainfall in Harur and Pappireddipatti taluks, roads between Kalasapadi and Arasanatham have been blocked by a stream that was revived by the rain. To ensure public safety, the revenue department has restricted crossing the river and is monitoring the situation.
For the past four days, as part of the northeast monsoon, parts of Harur and Pappiredddipatti have been receiving ample rain. This has resulted in the revival of many waterbodies, such as 'Kattaru' in the area. It is formed by the rainwater that drains from parts of the Eastern Ghats.
This wild stream had disconnected roads between Arasanatham and Kalasapadi and the road to nine other tribal hamlets in the area. To ensure safety, the revenue department has restricted movement along this route.
Speaking to TNIE, N Venkatesh from Kalasapadi said, "Earlier this year, Kalasapadi-Vachathi road works commenced at Rs 12.7 crore, and as part of the project, a bridge was sanctioned across the river, and works are under way. However, due to the slow pace of work, nine villages, including Sitheri, Kalasapadi, Arasanatham, and other areas, are disconnected. We are unable to cross to Harur municipality for our livelihood or medical needs."
Revenue officials said, "We are monitoring the area. We received reports that people have been tying ropes on either end of the river and are using them to pass through strong currents. Owing to these currents, we have advised people to stop crossing the river. The currents would subside as soon as the rain stops. There is no cause for concern."
Residents had reported that during the Fengal cyclone in 2024, residents from nine villages were marooned for about nine days, and this year, the same villagers have been marooned for three days.