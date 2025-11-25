Rise in river level maroons nine villages in Tamil Nadu's Sitheri

DHARMAPURI: Due to incessant rainfall in Harur and Pappireddipatti taluks, roads between Kalasapadi and Arasanatham have been blocked by a stream that was revived by the rain. To ensure public safety, the revenue department has restricted crossing the river and is monitoring the situation.

For the past four days, as part of the northeast monsoon, parts of Harur and Pappiredddipatti have been receiving ample rain. This has resulted in the revival of many waterbodies, such as 'Kattaru' in the area. It is formed by the rainwater that drains from parts of the Eastern Ghats.

This wild stream had disconnected roads between Arasanatham and Kalasapadi and the road to nine other tribal hamlets in the area. To ensure safety, the revenue department has restricted movement along this route.