SIR enumeration in Tamil Nadu: 10 days left, 50% forms received

CHENNAI: Nearly 20 days after the Election Commission of India started its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive in Tamil Nadu, 6.16 crore (96.22%) of the total 6.41 crore voters in the state have received their SIR enumeration forms till Monday.

While 50% of the completed forms have been returned to Booth Level Officers (BLOs), nearly 3.20 crore forms have been digitised so far, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Archana Patnaik said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference at the secretariat, she said, “The ECI is not considering extending the exercise beyond December 4. The Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) cannot remove even a single voter from the rolls without conducting inquiry or assigning a proper reason.

”The CEO said that during the publication of electoral rolls, the following will be mentioned clearly: Dead voters, absentees, permanently shifted, duplicate entries, and those who fail to receive the forms. All this information will be displayed in all rural and urban local bodies. Besides, the details of draft rolls will be uploaded to the district websites and the CEO website.

Total manpower involved in the SIR exercise is 83,256 personnel. Around 33,000 volunteers have also been engaged. There are 2.45 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) in TN, the highest in the country.

About 68,467 BLOs are working in the state, and ECI has also given additional BLOs recently. As of date, 327 BLOs have completed their enumeration work fully. Asked whether SIR forms will be issued to the shifted voters, the CEO said that if they have shifted their residences within the constituency, forms are being issued to them.