Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to unveil Semmozhi Park in Coimbatore today

COIMBATORE: After throwing open the state's longest flyover in Coimbatore several weeks ago, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will be visiting Coimbatore today once again to unveil yet another marvel. This time, he is all set to inaugurate Tamil Nadu's largest-ever botanical and public park.

The Semmozhi Park is a long-envisioned project of DMK that dates back to the 2010 World Classical Tamil Conference. The first phase of the recreational space has been built at a cost of Rs 208.5 crore and is set to become one of the most extensive green spaces in the state.

It has been developed on 45 acres at the Gandhipuram Central Prison grounds.

The dream of establishing a Classical Tamil-themed garden was first announced by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi during the 2010 conference. The plan, however, lay dormant for nearly a decade. Upon becoming Chief Minister, MK Stalin revived the project in 2021, announcing a world-class botanical park for Coimbatore. Construction officially began in December 2023, and the first phase is now complete. Ultimately, the park is planned across 165 acres and will be developed in two phases.

Roopmathi Anand, the main architect of the park, who has nearly five decades of experience, told TNIE, "The newly completed phase houses 23 themed gardens, including the Classical Tamil Forest, Herbal Garden, Water Garden, Fragrance Garden, Bamboo Garden, Desert Garden, Star Garden, Rose Garden with more than 2,000 varieties, and a Green Forest zone. Plants and trees mentioned in Sangam literature, such as champak, pepper vines, coastal grapes and various traditional species, have been prominently featured. Statues of the legendary Kadaiyezhu Vallalgal (Seven Philanthropic Kings) have also been installed within the garden spaces."