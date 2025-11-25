Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to unveil Semmozhi Park in Coimbatore today

COIMBATORE: After throwing open the state's longest flyover in Coimbatore several weeks ago, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will be visiting Coimbatore today once again to unveil yet another marvel. This time, he is all set to inaugurate Tamil Nadu's largest-ever botanical and public park.
The Semmozhi Park is a long-envisioned project of DMK that dates back to the 2010 World Classical Tamil Conference. The first phase of the recreational space has been built at a cost of Rs 208.5 crore and is set to become one of the most extensive green spaces in the state.
It has been developed on 45 acres at the Gandhipuram Central Prison grounds.
The dream of establishing a Classical Tamil-themed garden was first announced by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi during the 2010 conference. The plan, however, lay dormant for nearly a decade. Upon becoming Chief Minister, MK Stalin revived the project in 2021, announcing a world-class botanical park for Coimbatore. Construction officially began in December 2023, and the first phase is now complete. Ultimately, the park is planned across 165 acres and will be developed in two phases.
Roopmathi Anand, the main architect of the park, who has nearly five decades of experience, told TNIE, "The newly completed phase houses 23 themed gardens, including the Classical Tamil Forest, Herbal Garden, Water Garden, Fragrance Garden, Bamboo Garden, Desert Garden, Star Garden, Rose Garden with more than 2,000 varieties, and a Green Forest zone. Plants and trees mentioned in Sangam literature, such as champak, pepper vines, coastal grapes and various traditional species, have been prominently featured. Statues of the legendary Kadaiyezhu Vallalgal (Seven Philanthropic Kings) have also been installed within the garden spaces."
Semmozhi Park is designed to be both recreational and educational. Visitors will be greeted by an impressive entrance arch featuring an artificial waterfall. The ticketing and experience centre includes a museum showcasing artefacts used by ancient Tamils, along with a botanical museum, indoor play area and other recreation-friendly installations.
The park also features a 500-seat open-air theatre, making it suitable for cultural programmes and community events.
The facility includes a 14,000-square foot children's play zone, an exclusive play area for persons with disabilities, and a 4,000 sq. ft. terrarium displaying miniature ecosystems. An open-air fitness zone equipped with high-quality exercise equipment has been created for health-conscious visitors.
Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said that to improve accessibility and convenience, ground-level parking has been provided for 453 cars, 10 buses and about 1,000 two-wheelers. Battery-operated vehicles and wheelchairs ensure easy mobility for senior citizens and differently-abled visitors. Walking trails and naturally designed pathways help visitors explore the park comfortably.
"The park also incorporates a two-kilometre German-engineered rainwater harvesting drainage system to enhance water conservation. Detailed name boards with QR codes and barcodes provide digital access to plant information, making the park a learning centre for students, botanists and nature lovers," Sivaguru Prabakaran added.
Inside the campus, the "Mathi Angadi'' outlet offers products made by women's self-help groups, encouraging local economic activity. Several garden worker facilities, rest areas, a food court and retail kiosks have also been created to support visitors throughout the day.
However, a few works remain pending which the officials said would be completed within a few days before the facility is opened to the public on December 1.