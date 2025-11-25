Tamil Nadu Man gets 15 years jail for pushing woman off train

VELLORE: The district’s Fast Track Mahila Court sentenced a 25-year-old man, R K Hemaraj of KV Kuppam, to 15 years imprisonment along with a penalty of Rs 1,10,000 for pushing a woman out of a moving train in Katpadi in 2022.

The verdict was given by Judge Gokulakrishnan on Monday, after examining 20 witnesses and finding that the accused Hemaraj was guilty. If the fine amount is not paid, additional six months of imprisonment will be added, as per the court order.

According to the Katpadi Government Railway Police (GRP), the incident happened on November 22, 2022 between the Katpadi and Vellore Town railway stations inside the Arakkonam-Vellore Cantonment MEMU Express (06735).

According to police, the woman was travelling from Ambattur to Vellore Cantonment to visit a relative’s house to give a wedding invitation. “The accused demanded for her mobile phone but she refused to give it. Hemaraj, then threatened her at knifepoint, forcibly snatched the phone and misbehaved with her,” the GRP said.