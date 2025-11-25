Thiruparankundram Karthigai Deepam lighting row: HC impleads HR&CE, Waqf Board

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday made the HR&CE department and Tamil Nadu Waqf Board as parties to a batch of petitions filed against the location chosen for lighting Karthigai Deepam on Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai.

The petitioners challenged the decision of the Subramaniya Swamy temple authorities to light the Karthigai Deepam at the ‘usual’ location - Deepa Mandapam near the Uchipillaiyar temple on the hill. They alleged that mandapam is used to light ‘Moksha Deepam’ and the same spot cannot be used for Karthigai Deepam.

They claimed that the ritual traditionally took place on an ancient stone pillar 15 metres away from the Sikandar Badushah Dargah located on the hilltop, saying it would be more visible. Three more persons sought to implead themselves for and against the views expressed in the petitions.

Hearing these petitions on November 19, Justice GR Swaminathan suo motu impleaded the Dargah authorities and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to hear their stand on the matter. He also personally visited the spots on the hill the same day.