Thiruparankundram Karthigai Deepam lighting row: HC impleads HR&CE, Waqf Board

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday made the HR&CE department and Tamil Nadu Waqf Board as parties to a batch of petitions filed against the location chosen for lighting Karthigai Deepam on Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai.
The petitioners challenged the decision of the Subramaniya Swamy temple authorities to light the Karthigai Deepam at the ‘usual’ location - Deepa Mandapam near the Uchipillaiyar temple on the hill. They alleged that mandapam is used to light ‘Moksha Deepam’ and the same spot cannot be used for Karthigai Deepam.
They claimed that the ritual traditionally took place on an ancient stone pillar 15 metres away from the Sikandar Badushah Dargah located on the hilltop, saying it would be more visible. Three more persons sought to implead themselves for and against the views expressed in the petitions.
Hearing these petitions on November 19, Justice GR Swaminathan suo motu impleaded the Dargah authorities and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to hear their stand on the matter. He also personally visited the spots on the hill the same day.
When the matter was heard again on Monday, the counsel representing the dargah referred to a judgment passed by a subordinate court on August 25, 1923, declaring that the Nellithope and the whole of the top of the hillock where the mosque and the flag staff stand belong to the Mohamedans.
He also pointed out that similar attempts made in 1862 and 1912, to light the deepam at the summit of the hillock where the mosque stands, were interdicted by the magistrate concerned because it was not customary to light the lamp there and due to apprehensions that it might lead to breach of peace. Therefore, the petitioners have to go before the civil court, he added.
Similar contentions were made by another advocate who moved the court on Monday in support of the decision of the authorities to light the deepam at Uchipillaiyar temple. He also sought an interim direction to provide police protection to the hilltop. Both arguments were opposed by the counsels representing the petitioners saying the stone pillar is situated away from the dargah and there is no question of disturbing the religious harmony.
After hearing all parties concerned, the judge suo motu impleaded the HR and CE commissioner and the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board and adjourned the case to Thursday.