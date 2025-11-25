Tiger kills 65-year-old woman near Masinagudi

NILGIRIS: A 65-year-old tribal woman was killed by a tiger at Mavanalla near Masinagudi along the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Monday afternoon.

The deceased, B Nagiyammal, was grazing goats on a patta land along the forest boundary when she was attacked by the big cat. The animal dragged her to a small stream 100 metres away.

Soon after the incident, tribal people along with other local residents staged a protest demanding the capture of the tiger. They didn’t allow the authorities to shift the body for postmortem.

The protest was called off following assurance that the animal will be monitored and steps will be taken to prevent the recurrence of such an attack.

Forest department officials confirmed they saw the tiger which killed Nagiyammal.

“The tiger was in the bamboo bushes. Her severed head was found near her body. We have set up 20 camera traps to monitor it. We advise the people to be cautious,” said an official.

Nilgiris police officials and senior forest department officials are monitoring the situation.

“The staff is using a thermal drone camera to locate the animal. More than 25 members from four patrolling teams have been engaged. We have advised the people to avoid grazing and attending nature’s call along the forest boundary,” the official said.

“Immediate compensation of `10 lakh was given to her son. The body was handed over to her husband,” the official added.