Tirunelveli's Manjolai Hills receive heavy rain for second consecutive day

TIRUNELVELI: Manjolai Hills in Tirunelveli received extremely heavy rainfall for the second consecutive day on Monday, with Oothu and Naalumukku weather stations in the region recording 23.2 cm and 22 cm, respectively.
According to the rainfall report from the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Kakkachi received the highest rainfall of 21 cm, followed by Manjolai (19 cm), Ambasamudram (8 cm), Papanasam (7.6 cm), and Nanguneri (6.5 cm).
Due to flooding, the Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR) administration banned entry to Manimuthar and Agasthiyar falls, Thirukkurungudi Nambi Temple and Kalakkad Thalaiyanai area. Two decades-old houses, located on Santhamoorthy Street and Town Siva Street of the city, respectively, collapsed due to the incessant rain; none was injured.
In a press note, the district administration said, “A 26-member State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team has arrived in the district, while 28 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are on standby.” On Monday evening, 12,000 cusecs of water were released from the Papanasam dam and 4,000 cusecs from the Manimuthar dam. The administration warned the public against entering the Thamirabarani river.
Addressing the media, Collector Dr R Sukumar said that 15 hectares of paddy crops were inundated and nearly one lakh banana trees were damaged due to the heavy rain. When asked about the state of Manjolai residents, Sukumar said, “Only 15 families reside in the hills. We have warned them to move to a safe location in the plains.”
A 24x7 emergency control room has been set up at the collectorate to report rain-related incidents. People could contact toll-free number 1077 or 0462-2501070 for complaints, and share information through the Vanakkam Nellai WhatsApp number 9786566111.
Meanwhile, the district administration advised people against visiting, taking bath and pictures in waterbodies, and taking shelter near old or dilapidated buildings and under trees during rain. They also asked people to stay alert to snapped power lines, damaged bridges and fallen trees, and to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings.