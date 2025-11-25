TN moves review petition against SC order acquitting Dashwanth in child murder case

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a review of the 8 October order by a three-judge bench that acquitted Dashwanth, who had been convicted and was facing the death penalty for the brutal murder of a seven-year-old girl.

The review petition, along with an interlocutory petition to have the case heard in open court, was filed by the government earlier this month.

The same three-judge bench of Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sanjay Karol, and Justice Sandeep Mehta, which delivered the October verdict, will examine the petitions in an in-chamber proceeding on Wednesday to decide whether to admit them.

The interlocutory petition was filed since the review pleas are otherwise heard only in chambers.

The bench, in its verdict, had criticised the prosecution for “miserably” failing to prove the key circumstantial evidence on which the case rested, leaving the court with no option but to acquit the appellant despite the heinous nature of the crime.