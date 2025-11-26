3rd sex selective abortion: Woman admitted to Krishnagiri hosp with severe anaemia, septic abortion

KRISHNAGIRI: A 34-year-old woman near Kaveripattinam who had undergone her third sex selective abortion was admitted to Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital on Saturday with severe anaemia and septic abortion.

Health department sources told TNIE that Sandhya (name changed) married in 2011 and has two girl children studying in primary and middle school. Her husband is a daily wager working in other state. Previously, she had undergone two sex selective abortions with the third one being done in the last week.

A relative of Sandhya told TNIE, "Last week, Sandhya and her mother-in-law went to Salem bus stand from Kaveripattinam around 10 pm. When they reached the bus stand in the wee hours, mother-in-law was left at bus stand and Sandhya was blindfolded and taken inside a car to an unknown place with two women. She was scanned and given Medical Termination of Pregnancy Pill (MTP) for which Sandhya allegedly paid Rs 15,000.