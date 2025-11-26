3rd sex selective abortion: Woman admitted to Krishnagiri hosp with severe anaemia, septic abortion

KRISHNAGIRI: A 34-year-old woman near Kaveripattinam who had undergone her third sex selective abortion was admitted to Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital on Saturday with severe anaemia and septic abortion.
Health department sources told TNIE that Sandhya (name changed) married in 2011 and has two girl children studying in primary and middle school. Her husband is a daily wager working in other state. Previously, she had undergone two sex selective abortions with the third one being done in the last week.
A relative of Sandhya told TNIE, "Last week, Sandhya and her mother-in-law went to Salem bus stand from Kaveripattinam around 10 pm. When they reached the bus stand in the wee hours, mother-in-law was left at bus stand and Sandhya was blindfolded and taken inside a car to an unknown place with two women. She was scanned and given Medical Termination of Pregnancy Pill (MTP) for which Sandhya allegedly paid Rs 15,000.
Health department sources further pointed that during preliminary enquiry it was revealed that around three to four days back, Sandhya aborted in her home. However, she had to be taken to a private hospital for excess bleeding. She was referred to Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital on Saturday where she is currently under treatment for septic abortion and severe anaemia with 5.9 gram haemoglobin level.
Deputy Director of Family Welfare, Dr Bharathi, told TNIE that she was informed on Monday about the issue. Following which she enquired the woman on Tuesday at Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital. More enquiry will be continued after her recovery. The private hospital will also be enquired later to know Sandhya's health status at the time of admission.
Krishnagiri District Health Officer Dr G Ramesh Kumar said that health department is enquiring and waiting for her recovery. A decoy operation will soon be conducted to find out the people involved in sex determination and sex selective abortion. His team busted sex determination racket at Salem this year in February, another racket at Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh this May, he added.