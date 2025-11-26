Chennai's Museum Cafe to remain open for now

CHENNAI: Following TNIE’s report on the closure of the Museum Cafe at the Museum of Possibilities, the Commissionerate for the Welfare of the Differently Abled has withdrawn the move for now and announced that the cafe will continue to function at its present location.

TNIE’s report was based on an official communication from the Commissionerate on September 26, directing the cafe to vacate the first-floor premises within 60 days, and after confirmation from multiple stakeholders that Monday was the cafe’s last working day.

Following the backlash on social media and a protest outside the museum by disabled persons on Tuesday, the Commissionerate claimed the media reports of the cafe shutting down are “false” and the facility would remain functional. Located on the first floor of the Museum of Possibilities at the Lady Willingdon College campus, the cafe is a fully accessible space and a vocational training centre.

Since its inauguration by Chief Minister MK Stalin in June 2022, it has trained 16 persons with developmental and multiple disabilities in cooking, cafe operations, customer service and hospitality, of them at least 10 have gotten jobs in restaurants and a few others have started their own food businesses.