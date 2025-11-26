CM Stalin urges PM Modi to amend laws to give in-service teachers TET relief

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to direct the Ministry of Education to amend Section 23 of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, and Section 12-A of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) Act, 1993, to exempt teachers appointed before August 23, 2010, from clearing the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) as per a recent Supreme Court verdict.

He said the judgment requires all in-service teachers who have not passed TET to acquire the qualification within two years to continue in service. Teachers with less than five years of service left, though permitted to continue, will not be eligible for promotions unless they qualify in TET, as per the ruling, the CM pointed out.

“The NCTE initially exempted teachers appointed before August 23, 2010, from new qualification requirements like the TET. However, this subsequent interpretation of the RTE Act by the Supreme Court has made TET compulsory even for these existing teachers, superseding the earlier exemption,” he added.