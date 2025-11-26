Director Ranjith asks CM Stalin to keep promise, give jobs back to sanitary workers

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Pa Ranjith on Tuesday voiced his support for the ongoing protest by a section of sanitary workers from the Royapuram and Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar zones of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) who have been demanding reinstatement of their jobs directly under the civic body.

The protest that has been on in various forms since August 1 is now continuing with a group of four women being on an indefinite hunger strike for the ninth consecutive day as of Tuesday.

Ranjith, in a post on X, urged Chief Minister M K Stalin to intervene in the issue and requested him to fulfil the promises made to sanitary workers in 2021 when he was in the opposition.

He said that it is heartbreaking to see the denial of job security to sanitary workers, and said the delayed response to the workers’ demands has led to widespread dissatisfaction among the public.

Ranjith said, “It is noteworthy that despite the severe physical complications caused by the indefinite hunger strike, they continue it even after 9 days.”