Expelled AIADMK veteran Sengottaiyan resigns as MLA, amid strong speculation of TVK switch

CHENNAI: Nine-time AIADMK legislator KA Sengottaiyan resigned from the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday, triggering intense speculation about his next political move.

Sengottaiyan met Assembly Speaker M Appavu at the State Secretariat and submitted a handwritten resignation letter, which the Speaker is expected to accept shortly.

Political circles are abuzz that the 72-year-old leader may join the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), though the ruling DMK has also made a strong bid to bring him into its fold. Shortly after the resignation, HR and CE Minister PK Sekarbabu held discussions with Sengottaiyan.

Ahead of the meeting with the Speaker, when asked whether he was joining TVK, the former minister declined to confirm the speculation, saying only, “Please wait for a day.”

Speaking to TNIE, former MLA Anwar Raaja, who recently joined DMK after being expelled from the AIADMK, said, “The right place for Sengottaiyan now is the DMK, because the DMK and AIADMK share common ideologies.”