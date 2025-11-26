Form SITs in each district for ‘undetected’ theft cases, says Madras HC

MADURAI: Hearing a batch of petitions filed by victims of seven theft cases which were closed by the state police as ‘undetected’, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Home department to pay monetary compensation of 30% of the value of the stolen properties, which included gold and cash, to the respective petitioners within three months.

Justice B Pugalendhi, who passed the order, further told the state to consider setting up a special investigation team of experts in each district to investigate theft cases that have been classified under ‘undetected’ for more than five years. These teams should be provided with better infrastructure, powers, and pay, he added.

The judge observed that a perusal of the files of the above cases revealed that many of the critical steps of investigation, such as examination of local witnesses, use of forensic tools, review of CCTV, were either delayed or omitted altogether.

Even the memoranda from supervisory officers point out that these lapses were totally ignored. This pattern cannot be brushed aside as an isolated inefficiency; it reflects institutional neglect, the judge opined.

“When a crime remains undetected due to lapses or inaction of the investigating machinery, and the victim is left without recovery or closure for years, it constitutes a violation of Article 21 of the Constitution. The Court, as a guardian of fundamental rights, must step in to provide limited monetary relief as a measure of public law compensation,” Justice Pugalendhi said.