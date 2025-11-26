PMK to announce electoral alliance on December 30

VILLUPURAM: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S Ramadoss said that the announcement on the party’s alliance for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be made on December 30.

He was addressing district secretaries, presidents and state-level functionaries of the PMK and Vanniyar Sangam at a meeting held on Tuesday at his residence in Thailapuram near Tindivanam, Villupuram district.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Ramadoss said, “PMK has been continuously demanding a caste-based census in Tamil Nadu. If such a census is conducted, people belonging to all 324 communities in the state will benefit.”

He said the party’s general council meeting will be held on December 30 at Talaivasal near Attur in Salem district. “After consulting the party’s office-bearers at the meeting, the alliance for the 2026 Assembly elections will be announced.

Party youth wing president G K M Tamil Kumaran and joint general secretary R Arul will contest in the polls,” he said. Earlier, Ramadoss reviewed preparations for the December 12 protest and held consultations with the office-bearers.