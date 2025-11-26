Restore Mayiladuthurai-Tharangambadi railway line, extend it till Karaikal, association urges government

MAYILADUTHURAI: Calls to restore the Mayiladuthurai-Tharangambadi railway line and extend it to Karaikal grew louder at an event held in the Mayiladuthurai Junction on Tuesday to mark the 100 years of the line, Several residents and members of Mayiladuthurai-Tranquebar Railway Restoration Committee said if restored, the line would connect all the Cauvery delta districts and urged the union government to include it in2026-27 budget.

Laid in 1926, trains used were operated in Mayavaram-Tranquebar line till 1987 and stopped due to commercial and operational reasons. A proposal to revive the line was floated in the late 2000s but it was shelved. People who took part in the commemorative event said the line must be revived and extended to Karaikal.

"The revival would create a circular rail network across the Cauvery delta, connecting Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Tharangambadi, Karaikal, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts. This network would support passenger movement, goods transport, and regional development.

The project would enable a continuous 213 km circular route and also link major pilgrimage centres, including Thirukkadaiyur, Thirunallar, Nagore, Velankanni and the Navagraha temples, and connect delta shrines with national pilgrimage destinations such as Varanasi, Ayodhya and Rameswaram," said the organiser of the Mayiladuthurai-Tranquebar Railway Restoration Committee, Arupathy P. Kalyanam.