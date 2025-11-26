'Resume distribution of tabs for medical students under 7.5 per cent quota'

COIMBATORE: Students currently pursuing medicine under the 7.5% quota extended to government school students demanded the state government to resume the distribution of free tablets, the portable electronic device, so that their studies benefit.

They said a state scheme to provide tablets has been stalled for the last three years.

The government, meanwhile, plans to distribute free laptops to final-year students of government colleges as well as those studying final-year medicine at private colleges under this quota.

Offering laptops is intended to assist students as they transition from college to their professional careers. However, medical and dental students are demanding that the government provide electronic tablets instead, as they believe these devices would better support their studies.

A medical student of a government medical college in Chennai said, "Students of the 2021 and 2022 batches received the tablets. It has not been given in the last three educational years. We hope the government will help us by resuming the scheme as it plays a major role in our studies," he said.

"The Tamil Nadu government has a policy to provide electronic tablets to all undergraduate medical and dental students admitted under the 7.5% reservation quota for government school students. This initiative aims to help these students access essential study materials and bridge the resource gap with their private school counterparts.