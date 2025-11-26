Rs 14 lakh relief announced for three who died of electrocution near Chidambaram in TN

CUDDALORE: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board and revenue department jointly announced a compensation of Rs 14 lakh for each of the three persons who died of electrocution on Sunday near Chidambaram.

The incident took place at C Sathamangalam village near Chidambaram on Sunday afternoon after a tamarind tree fell on an electric pole during rain and the snapped wires fell on the three victims.

The deceased have been identified as A Mariyam Susai (70), his wife M Pilon Mary (60) and his sister-in-law R Vanathasmary (70). Another person, A Kanagaraj, sustained injuries and is under treatment.

All four belonged to the Arunthathiyar community and worked as daily wage labourers. Following demands for relief from CPI(M) and VCK, TNEB officials made an informal announcement at the Chidambaram Government Hospital on Monday morning that Rs 10 lakh will be provided to each deceased by the TNEB and Rs 4 lakh each by the revenue department. Party functionaries at the scene and victims’ kin refused to accept the officials’ oral assurance.

Chidambaram Tahsildar S Geetha later held discussions with electricity department officials and issued the compensation assurance in writing.

After autopsy, the bodies were handed over to the relatives by Monday afternoon.