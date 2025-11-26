Seven-year-old caned at government school in TN, teacher refuses to pay medical bill

COIMBATORE: A Class 2 student of a government union middle school in Elachipalayam near Karumathampatti has been hospitalised with a serious hand injury, after she was allegedly caned by her teacher earlier this month.

Hashini (7) was playing on the school premises after class hours on November 7 when teacher Periyanayagi allegedly called her aside and struck her on the left elbow with a cane.

“We noticed a swelling on her hand when she returned home and applied an ointment, but the inflammation did not subside. We took her to a private hospital in Avinashi on November 13, where she was admitted due to severe inflammation,” said her mother, Parimala, who along with her husband Sriram, works as weaver in a private power loom unit.

The Karumathampatti police recorded a complaint at the hospital, after which the teacher apologised and promised to bear the treatment expenses. The parents subsequently withdrew their complaint.

However, the child was later shifted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), where doctors removed dead tissue near the elbow and advised further treatment, including skin replacement, Parimala said, adding that the teacher refused to pay medical expenses which exceeded Rs 40,000.

The girl’s parents have asked the police to take action against the teacher based on their complaint. Inspector C Vadivel Kumar of Karumathampatti station, told TNIE, “Earlier, the parents withdrew the complaint after the teacher accepted to bear the medical expenses. As they sought to accept the complaint, we are waiting for the court’s order for further action as it was a non-cognisable offence.”