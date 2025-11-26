Tamil Nadu CM Stalin inaugurates memorial for freedom fighter Maaveeran Pollan in Erode

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin inaugurated the memorial featuring the full-size statue of the 18th-century freedom fighter Pollan in Jayaramapuram, Modakurichi in Erode district at an outlay of Rs 4.90 crore. He felicitated his heirs on the occasion.
He also paid floral tributes to Dheeran Chinnamalai's statue in Arachalur.
Pollan was a trusted commander of the freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai, who fought against the British. Pollan served in Dheeran's military and intelligence forces.
He aided Theeran Chinnamalai to defeat the British in three battles: the Battle along the Cauvery River bank in Bhavani in 1801, the Battle of Chennimalai in 1802, and the Battle of Arachalur in 1803.
He infiltrated into the British army to collect intelligence and relayed their tactics, plans, and artillery strength to Theeran Chinnamalai, aiding the victories.
Colonel Harris planned to capture Dheeran Chinnamali in Odanilai Fort. However, Pollan had passed on the information to Dheeran earlier and advised him to escape the Fort rather than to fight, as it would cause loss of lives on a large scale for Dheeran's army. Harris reached the Fort, only to find it empty.
Emroiled after finding Pollan's involvement in the intelligence, Colonel Harris ordered for his arrest.
After a long search, he was shot dead by Colonel Harris and the British Army on the first day of the Tamil month Aadi in 1805 at Jayarampuram near the Odanilai Fort.
Dheeran-Pollan's fight against the British stands as a testimony to bravery and valour.
CM Stalin, after inaugurating the memorial, in an X post said, "May the fame of the great hero Pollan, who sacrificed his life to protect the honour of the motherland, flourish!"