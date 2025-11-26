Tamil Nadu CM Stalin inaugurates memorial for freedom fighter Maaveeran Pollan in Erode

Colonel Harris planned to capture Dheeran Chinnamali in Odanilai Fort. However, Pollan had passed on the information to Dheeran earlier and advised him to escape the Fort rather than to fight, as it would cause loss of lives on a large scale for Dheeran's army. Harris reached the Fort, only to find it empty.

Emroiled after finding Pollan's involvement in the intelligence, Colonel Harris ordered for his arrest.

After a long search, he was shot dead by Colonel Harris and the British Army on the first day of the Tamil month Aadi in 1805 at Jayarampuram near the Odanilai Fort.

Dheeran-Pollan's fight against the British stands as a testimony to bravery and valour.

CM Stalin, after inaugurating the memorial, in an X post said, "May the fame of the great hero Pollan, who sacrificed his life to protect the honour of the motherland, flourish!"