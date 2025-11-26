Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu, Kerala to work together to develop industries

Senior officials of both governments met in Chennai on Monday to scope areas for joint work, ranging from the blue economy to start-ups, tourism and digital governance.
Indutries Minister TRB Rajaa and his Kerala counterpart P Rajeev.(Photo | Express)
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu and Kerala are building a “collaborative, positive and results-focused” model of cooperation across industry, technology and governance to promote inter-state collaboration on industrial development and governance, said Industries Minister TRB Rajaa after a meeting with his Kerala counterpart P Rajeev on Tuesday.

Rajaa said the initiative took off after a casual conversation over dinner in Delhi on November 11, following a meeting of state industry ministers convened by Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. “Barely two weeks later, we have followed it up with a focused meeting, real proposals and a clear path forward,” he said.

According to people familiar with the discussion, the talks are still exploratory but mark a rare instance of neighbouring southern states framing cooperation as an economic strategy rather than a political gesture.

Rajeev said the two states had identified more than five sectors - including public-sector undertakings - where formal collaboration could be pursued. Technology, start-ups, innovation and advanced manufacturing were highlighted as immediate areas of shared interest.

