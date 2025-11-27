26-year-old school teacher stabbed to death by ex-boyfriend in Thanjavur

THANJAVUR: A 26-year-old school teacher, P. Kavya of Melakalakudi, tragically lost her life on Thursday after being attacked by a former boyfriend while on her way to work in Thanjavur district.

Kavya, who was employed on a temporary basis as a teacher at a government primary school near her village, was riding her moped to school when she was confronted at Mela Kothattai colony by 29-year-old K. Ajith Kumar, who is also a relative. Reports indicate that he stabbed her in the head, leaving her critically injured. She died at the scene.

Police were alerted immediately and apprehended Ajith Kumar.

According to police, Kavya and Ajith were previously in a relationship, but she had recently become engaged to another relative. Investigators said the murder appears to have been motivated by rejection.

Her body was taken to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital (TMCH) for postmortem. Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Authorities expressed deep concern over rising incidents of violence against women. This case comes shortly after another tragic murder of a 17-year-old schoolgirl in Ramanathapuram on November 19, also linked to a personal relationship dispute.