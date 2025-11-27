34-year-old biker killed in Kanchipuram after run-over by sand truck; driver arrested after villagers protest

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old man, riding a two-wheeler, was killed after a speeding sand-laden truck ran over him near Thirumukkudal in Uthiramerur union, Kanchipuram district, on Tuesday night.

The villagers gathered outside the Salavakkam police station demanding action, alleging repeated accidents in the area due to the negligence of the lorry owner and a nearby stone quarry.

Police sources identified the deceased as S Sakthivel, a mason from Thirumukkudal, who is survived by his wife and two children. The accident happened when the lorry attempted to overtake the two-wheeler.

The truck allegedly rammed into him, killing him on the spot. The relative accompanying him sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital. The lorry driver fled immediately after the accident.

Following the accident, more than 200 villagers blocked the road, refusing to accept the body and demanding the arrest of the driver, action against the lorry owner, and seizure of the vehicle.

The Salavakkam police held talks with the protestors and assured appropriate action, after which the protest was withdrawn.

Later, the police arrested the driver, P Shankar (39), near Vandavasi and seized the vehicle. He was produced before the Uthiramerur court on Wednesday and remanded.