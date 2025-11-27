CM Stalin betrayed farmers, did not act on paddy issue, alleges Palaniswami

ERODE: Responding to Chief Minister MK Stalin’s charges, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday claimed it was the DMK leader who had betrayed the farmers and not him.

In a social media post, Palaniswami said, “MK Stalin, who said he was a delta man, signed the methane-hydrocarbon project and tried to turn the same delta into a desert. In continuation of the story, he did not take any action on the paddy issue in the delta. So he is a traitor to the farmers.”

Speaking in Erode on Wednesday, Chief Minister MK Stalin had said Palaniswami betrayed Tamil Nadu’s farmers by joining hands with the central government. He also mocked Palaniswami for terming himself a farmer.

“I am always ready to do anything for the people of Tamil Nadu, but he has not cared about farmers even after being in power for four-and-a-half years,” Palaniswami stated.

The AIADMK leader also claimed the DMK passes of several projects conceived by him as its.