CM Stalin betrayed farmers, did not act on paddy issue, alleges Palaniswami

ERODE: Responding to Chief Minister MK Stalin’s charges, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday claimed it was the DMK leader who had betrayed the farmers and not him.
In a social media post, Palaniswami said, “MK Stalin, who said he was a delta man, signed the methane-hydrocarbon project and tried to turn the same delta into a desert. In continuation of the story, he did not take any action on the paddy issue in the delta. So he is a traitor to the farmers.”
Speaking in Erode on Wednesday, Chief Minister MK Stalin had said Palaniswami betrayed Tamil Nadu’s farmers by joining hands with the central government. He also mocked Palaniswami for terming himself a farmer.
“I am always ready to do anything for the people of Tamil Nadu, but he has not cared about farmers even after being in power for four-and-a-half years,” Palaniswami stated.
The AIADMK leader also claimed the DMK passes of several projects conceived by him as its.
“People know the projects, in particular, the Athikadavu-Avinashi project, I brought to the western region. Also, many projects I brought were launched in the name of DMK. Doesn’t the CM know that?,” he questioned.
He urged the CM not to play petty politics over the fate of the metro projects in Madurai and Coimbatore.
“I requested the PM that these projects be implemented. Instead of addressing the discrepancies in the DPR and resubmitting it, MK Stalin should be ashamed of seeking petty political gain over it,” Palaniswami said referring to the centre returning the proposals in this regard.
"During the DMK regime, I met the Union Home Minister and urged him to allocate funds for the Chennai Metro Phase-2. Accepting our request, the central government allocated Rs 63,246 crore," he added in this context.
“The AIADMK has always stood with the people and done good for them. Now tell me, who is the traitor?”