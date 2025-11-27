CM Stalin slams Governor Ravi for calling TN ‘extremist’ state

ERODE: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday condemned Governor R N Ravi’s recent remark stating that Tamil Nadu is a state with internal security issues and a ‘tendency towards extremism’.

Denying the claims, he said, “Terrorist attacks, however, are taking place under the BJP rule in various parts of the country. The riots in Manipur are still going on.”

Speaking at a welfare assistance distribution event in Erode, Stalin added, “Despite this, the governor still praises the BJP government and criticises Tamil Nadu. We must put an end to his arrogance.”

During times of crisis, it is Tamil Nadu that has provided a majority of funding to our soldiers, the CM said. “But the way the governor has spoken about the state, he portrays Tamils as anti-nationals. His words are unworthy of the position he holds,” he added.

Stalin also accused AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami of betraying TN by joining hands with the central government, calling it an ‘insult to real farmers’. He slammed Palaniswami for not speaking out in support of state farmers when the central government rejected TN’s plea for moisture norm relaxation in paddy procurement.