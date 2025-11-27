CM Stalin slams Governor Ravi for calling TN ‘extremist’ state

ERODE: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday condemned Governor R N Ravi’s recent remark stating that Tamil Nadu is a state with internal security issues and a ‘tendency towards extremism’.
Denying the claims, he said, “Terrorist attacks, however, are taking place under the BJP rule in various parts of the country. The riots in Manipur are still going on.”
Speaking at a welfare assistance distribution event in Erode, Stalin added, “Despite this, the governor still praises the BJP government and criticises Tamil Nadu. We must put an end to his arrogance.”
During times of crisis, it is Tamil Nadu that has provided a majority of funding to our soldiers, the CM said. “But the way the governor has spoken about the state, he portrays Tamils as anti-nationals. His words are unworthy of the position he holds,” he added.
Stalin also accused AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami of betraying TN by joining hands with the central government, calling it an ‘insult to real farmers’. He slammed Palaniswami for not speaking out in support of state farmers when the central government rejected TN’s plea for moisture norm relaxation in paddy procurement.
“Palaniswami, who calls himself a man hailing from western TN, has not done any significant work for the region. He calls himself a farmer but is actually a traitor. If he was a real farmer, he should have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept TN’s petition for moisture norm relaxation,” the CM said.
On the Coimbatore and Madurai metro rail projects, Stalin said, “The central government has rejected our demand for metro rail services in Coimbatore and Madurai as well. The BJP has decided not to give anything to TN because the people did not vote for it. But Palaniswami says that if AIADMK comes to power, metro will come. A BJP MLA from Coimbatore is also saying the same thing. This is enough to prove that the BJP is taking revenge on the people of these regions just because the DMK is in power. It is because of such petty politics, the people of TN continue to defeat the BJP and Palaniswami.”
On SIR, he said, “Everyone should ensure their name is on the voter list because Dravidian Model 2.0 is already confirmed. DMK rule will remain.”