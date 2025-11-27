Coimbatore launches 154-kW floating solar plant at Ukkadam Periyakulam to boost clean energy

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore took another significant step towards sustainable urban development on Wednesday with the inauguration of a 154-kW floating solar power plant at Ukkadam Periyakulam's southern bund.

The project, valued at Rs 1.45 crore under the Namakku Naame scheme, was launched by Coimbatore MP Ganapathy P Rajkumar in the presence of Mayor K Ranganayaki and Corporation Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran.

To strengthen civic infrastructure across all five zones of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), multiple developmental projects are being executed across the city. The newly inaugurated solar installation marks a major milestone for the South Zone.

Spread across approximately 13.7 cents of water surface, the plant comprises 280 high-efficiency solar panels. It is expected to generate an average of 693 units of electricity per day (154 kW × 4.5 units), contributing clean energy to the local grid. The project has been jointly funded by the Tamil Nadu Government and ICLEI - Local Governments for Sustainability, South Asia, each contributing Rs 72.5 lakh.