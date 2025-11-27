Coimbatore motorists struggle as repeated pipeline repairs leave GN Mills Flyover service road in disrepair

COIMBATORE: Repeated pipeline repairs on the service road beneath the GN Mills Flyover on Mettupalayam Road has become vexing for motorists, students, and residents.

Despite being part of a busy national highway, the damaged road continues to remain unattended by officials.

Locals say that the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board has dug up the same portion of the service road multiple times over the past year to fix recurring pipeline failures. Each time, the road is temporarily restored, only to break again within weeks.

"The condition of the road is now almost unbearable," said E Raghu, a daily commuter who travels through the area for work. "Large potholes filled with slush make it extremely dangerous for two-wheeler riders. Even cars struggle to pass without slowing down significantly."

College students who frequent the stretch echoed similar concerns, pointing out that the quick-fix approach has only made the situation worse. One student said the road had turned into "a permanent construction zone," adding that walking or riding through the muck-filled potholes had become a daily challenge for many.

According to sources, the repeated pipeline failures are linked to the Pillur drinking water project, where newly laid pipelines have been experiencing pressure-related issues. With delays in proper asphalt restoration and a lack of coordination between the TWAD Board and the Highways Department, the road has become uneven and prone to quick damage.