CPI, TNCC say Governor Ravi's remarks on linguistic minorities 'false, politically motivated'

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai and CPI state secretary M Veerapandian on Wednesday strongly condemned Governor R N Ravi for making “false, irresponsible and politically motivated” allegations against Tamil Nadu in a recent television interview.

In a statement, Selvaperunthagai said the governor’s claims that Tamil Nadu is “isolated” and “Bihari migrants are under threat,” and that the rights of linguistic minorities are being curtailed, are completely baseless. Tamil Nadu has always been a progressive state that provides safety and opportunities to all people, irrespective of language, religion or region, he said.

He pointed out that migrant workers from northern states had themselves testified before a government-appointed panel that they face no threat in Tamil Nadu. “Despite this, the governor continues to paint a distorted picture, undermining the dignity of a state that has always welcomed all,” he said.

Accusing Ravi of repeatedly making political statements instead of upholding constitutional responsibilities, Selvaperunthagai said no attempt to malign Tamil Nadu’s culture, history or linguistic harmony will be accepted.

CPI state secretary M Veerapandian echoed the same sentiment, stating the governor had portrayed TN as a hub of anti-national and extremist tendencies, while ignoring the state’s long record of social harmony and inclusive growth. He said TN has provided employment and dignity to lakhs of migrant workers, particularly from north Indian states, and accused the governor of attempting to pit Bihari labourers against Tamils.