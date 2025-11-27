Cyclonic Storm 'Ditwah' forms over Bay of Bengal; heading towards TN–Puducherry coast

A deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into Cyclonic Storm, named Ditwah, as of Thursday 11:30 am, an update issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre here said.

The cyclone is moving steadily towards the north Tamil Nadu–Puducherry coast, setting the stage for a prolonged spell of heavy to extremely heavy rain along the coastline over the next three days and make landfall on Sunday morning.

In its latest bulletin, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, said Cyclone Ditwah is currently centered close east of Pottuvil in Sri Lanka — about 610 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 700 km south-southeast of Chennai.

The system is "very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards across the southwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining Sri Lanka coast and reach over southwest Bay of Bengal off North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning of 30th November," the RMC said in its message.

Forecast models indicate a consistent movement towards the north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts, with landfall or near-landfall influence expected around Saturday.

The system's large wind field and slow progression along the Sri Lanka coast are likely to enhance moisture convergence over the Delta and north coastal districts, raising the risk of widespread flooding in vulnerable pockets.