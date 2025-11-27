Dharmapuri residents worry assembly election may delay Vennampatti-Bharathipuram bridge construction

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Dharmapuri Municipality have expressed concerns that the construction of the Vennampatti-Bharathipuram bridge could be delayed from the upcoming election. Municipal officials, however, say, there is no cause for concern.

The Municipality has begun construction of the Vennampatti-Bharathipuram railway bridge in Dharmapuri. The project, aimed at improving connectivity and reducing traffic constraints in 33 wards, is proposed for Rs 36.15 crores by the municipal administration and the water supply department. However, residents are concerned that the upcoming election could disrupt the bridge works.

N Anandhan from Dharmapuri told TNIE, "With only a few months remaining in the government, the progress of the project could be affected. This is concerning. Dharmapuri traffic woes have been increasing over the past few years, and this project was aimed at reducing the traffic congestion within the municipality limits and providing direct access to the NH 44 and NH 844, thereby improving connectivity to Krishnagiri and Salem. The project is likely to stop midway, when the MCC comes into effect."

Another resident, B Kumaresan, said, "For the past three years, we have been waiting for the railway bridge, but with the SW railways plan to conduct railway doubling and coupled with the upcoming election, the works would be halted soon. This would increase the traffic constraints in the Vennamapatti area and municipality. We hope the municipality can ensure the construction is completed on time. We have been waiting for this project for close to a decade."

When TNIE reached out to engineers in the municipality, they said, "There is no cause for concern, the land acquisition is completed, and funds have been allocated for the project. We expect the project to be completed by next year, without any disruption."