Disappointed thief leaves behind note for owner after finding no cash in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: Upset that his efforts bore no fruit, a thief who broke into the house in the city in the early hours on Wednesday left behind a note advising the owner to keep some money in the house for his next visit.

According to police, James Paul (57) a preacher lives in Tirunelveli city. His daughter works in a bank at Madurai and stays there with her mother. Recently he went to Madurai to be with the family

On Tuesday night, Paul checked CCTV footage online on his mobile phone and found it functioning. However, the connection was disrupted when he checked again on Wednesday morning. Growing suspicious, he alerted his neighbours, who visited the house and found the front door broken, said sources.

Paul rushed back home and found an bureau had been broken open and a piggy bank and purse missing. He allegedly told city police in his complaint that some money had been stolen.

When police began collecting fingerprints and other evidence, they recovered a note allegedly left behind by the burglar. It read: “There is not even a single rupee in your house. Why so many cameras for this? Next time, keep at least some cash so that thieves like me do not get disappointed. Sorry. Yours, thief.”

Police have seized the note and are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the burglar.