Kuruvai paddy harvest nears completion in Madurai; 20,000 tonnes procured so far

MADURAI: The Kuruvai paddy cultivation season has drawn to a close, and the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) is currently handling the final phase of paddy procurement in Madurai district.

Over 20,000 metric tonnes of paddy have been procured so far, which is nearly double the volume of 12,000 tonnes recorded last year.

Officials noted that continuous rainfall has been posing challenges, particularly in transporting the paddy from various procurement centres.

According to the agriculture department, a total of 9,000 hectares have been used for cultivation in Madurai, and farmers had an average of 2-2.5 tonnes per acre yield this year.

Senior official from the TNCSC, Madurai, said that this year, about 51 Direct Procurement Centres were opened across the district, out of which about 33 centres have completed procurement. Kuruvai season procurement is likely to be completed by the first week of December.