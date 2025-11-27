Man held for hacking two relatives to death at Tasmac bar in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: Two persons died after being attacked with a machete during a quarrel inside a Tasmac liquor bar at Kappulingapatti near Kayathar on Tuesday night. The deceased were identified as Murugan (50) and Manthiram (45) of Kapulingampatti.

The suspect Gomu (55) of the same village has been secured for interrogation. Police said Gomu’s wife separated from him six months ago, and he suspected the role of the victims, who were his relatives, and fought with them often over this.

Police sources said Gomu had served 12 years in prison in a murder case and was released a year ago. Further, he was addicted to alcohol and used to harass his wife in inebriated condition. Recently, he had brutally attacked his son Madasamy.

Due to the violence, Thangathai and Madasamy. had walked out on him.On Tuesday night , Gomu found Murugan and Manthiram consuming alcohol, and picked up a quarrel. Amid the heated exchange, Gomu attacked them with a machete. Both of them collapsed in a pool of blood.

Onlookers sent the two to Kovilaptti government hospital, where doctors declared Murugan dead upon arrival. Manthiram was sent to Tirunelveli government medical college hospital, after first aid, but he died on Wednesday morning. Kayathar police registered a case and secured Gomu.