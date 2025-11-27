Namakkal lorry builders split with mixed reactions as new mandate for AC cabins surge cost

NAMAKKAL: Following a union government mandate for air-conditioned truck cabins, which came into effect on October 1, Namakkal, one of India’s largest hubs for lorry and truck body-building, is now at the forefront of a major transition.

The mandate, issued by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, requires all newly manufactured heavy commercial vehicles (N2 and N3 categories) to be fitted with AC cabins to improve driver comfort and reduce fatigue.

Several manufacturers have already begun producing fully enclosed, AC-equipped cabins, but this has drawn mixed reactions from stakeholders across the supply chain, including owners, builders and drivers.

P Thiyagarajan, who runs Shree Gowriamman Industries, said his factory has produced nearly 50 AC-cabin lorries since the mandate took effect. “We are building lorries with fully enclosed doors. AC cabins add about Rs 50,000 to the cost, pushing a Rs 8 lakh build to around Rs 8.5 lakh. He added that while some support it, many are reluctant to buy vehicles with AC cabins.

R Rajkumar, another builder, who runs Angalamman Body Builders, echoed similar cost concerns. He explained that the extra expense is driven by the AC unit itself, enclosed doors, insulation materials, and additional structure required to preserve cabin temperature.

“Only a few of these AC-built lorries are on the road now; most are still going through the fitness certification process. It will take at least six months for us to understand how well these cabins function,” he said.