Police constable on duty at Madurai Bench of Madras High Court ends life

MADURAI: A police constable on guard duty at the main gate of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court premises ended his life with his service rifle around 3.40 am on Thursday.

According to police, the deceased is identified as M Mahalingam (30), a 2023-batch police constable. He was on guard duty at the main gate of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.

The incident happened around 3.40 am when he shot himself with his service SLR-mode rifle. Hearing the sound, other police personnel on duty rushed to the spot only to find him dead. His body was shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital for a post-mortem.

A senior police officer said he left a suicide note stating that no one was responsible for his death and no one should be interrogated regarding this matter. Further investigation is ongoing to find the reason for the suicide.

(Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on health department helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)