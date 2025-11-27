Sengottaiyan quits as MLA, holds talks with Vijay for 2 hrs

CHENNAI: Ending speculation about his next political move, KA Sengottaiyan, a nine-time AIADMK MLA and party veteran, met TVK president Vijay at his Pattinapakkam house on Wednesday just hours after resigning his legislator post.

The discussion lasted for around two hours. Senior TVK functionaries N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna and CTR Nirmal Kumar were present at the house, but it’s not clear if the talks happened in their presence.

Sengottaiyan met Speaker M Appavu at the state secretariat in the morning and submitted the letter to resign as Gobichettipalayam MLA. A senior official of the TN Assembly said the letter is in proper form and is likely to be accepted by the speaker.

TVK sources said a sizeable number of Sengottaiyan’s supporters from his native district of Erode are expected to join TVK on Thursday along with him. Amid rumours about DMK, too, wooing the Erode strongman, HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu held talks with Sengottaiyan minutes after the submission of resignation letter.

In his 50-year-long political career, Sengottaiyan has never made a decision this fast, say some political observers on his move to switch camps within three months of the flare-up with AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami.