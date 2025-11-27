Senior revenue official attempts to kill self allegedly due to SIR workload in TN's Sivaganga

SIVAGANGA: A 39-year-old senior revenue inspector attempted to end his life at his office in Ilaiyangudi, allegedly due to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) workload in Sivaganga district on Wednesday. He was rushed to the Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital in a ‘108’ ambulance by his colleagues, and is currently out of danger, sources said.

According to sources, the victim, Bhagavathi Raja from Thirupuvanam, is employed at the taluk office as an election wing assistant (equivalent to the rank of senior revenue inspector).

The state deputy president of the Tamil Nadu Revenue Employees Association, Tamilarasan, after visiting Raja at the hospital, told reporters that the SIR work had become an additional burden on top of his existing workload in the last few days.

The chief secretary should approach the ECI and request that they don’t fix a strict timeline for finishing the work, as the pressure is mounting among employees and this also affects the public, Tamilarasan said. “The SIR work must be done, but not in such a hurry,” he added.

