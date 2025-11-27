SIR a challenge at reconstruction sites of TNUHDB tenements due to temporary relocation

CHENNAI: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) work at the sites where old Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development’s (TNUHDB) apartments have been taken up for reconstruction is proving to be a huge challenge, as the residents of these tenements have temporarily relocated and hundreds of enumeration forms are yet to be distributed as Booth Level Officers (BLOs) do not have their current addresses.

Even in cases where BLOs managed to distribute the forms, a large percentage of them are yet to be returned.

With only eight days remaining for the enumeration phase and the Greater Chennai Corporation winding up the dedicated help desks it had set up in every polling booth, by Tuesday, officials said the risk of a large number of these families getting excluded from the draft rolls is high.

The percentage of families yet to be covered in the enumeration phase ranged between 40-70% in the three sites. When TNIE checked in-person, the actual scale of potential exclu sion could be significantly higher as TNUHDB officials stated that 35 reconstruction projects were presently under way in and around Chennai.

During reconstruction, TNUHDB residents from low income families, who pay only a nominal maintenance fee, often relocate to their relatives’ houses or cheaper rental accommodation in faraway places as the sudden need to shell out a few thousand rupees as rent poses a significant challenge.