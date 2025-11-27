Three cows died from suspected rabid dog in Molayanoor; farmes urge for aid

DHARMAPURI: Farmers in Molayanoor in Pappireddipatti taluk said in the past fifteen days, three cows have died from dog bites and urged the administration to issue compensation to farmers.

On Wednesday, the Animal Husbandry department had collected samples from the carcasses that is suspected to die of rabies in Molayanoor village in Pappireddipatti taluk. Farmers said that in the rural areas, livestock are under severe threat from rabid dogs and urged the administration to mark the unknown cause of deaths as natural disasters and urged compensation.

Speaking to TNIE, P Udhayakumar from Molayanoor village said, "Over the past few months, there have been many incidents of livestock killed by suspected rabid dogs. On Wednesday morning, a cow that was in its late stages of pregnancy died from a suspected rabid dog and had suffered before its death. A total of three cows had died in our village alone. This issue must be addressed."

G Murali, a farmer from Kadathur, said, "There are many instances of livestock being killed by dogs, especially chickens, but not all cases are reported by the farmers. We suspect up to six cattle deaths in Molayanoor alone. Across the district, many goats have also been killed. These farmers must be identified and compensated. The death of a single cow could cripple a family, and so it is a natural disaster."