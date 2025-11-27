Tiruchy commuters face rain, potholes as damaged bus shelters remain unrepaired

TIRUCHY: As monsoon gathers pace, residents of the city are reeling under the double whammy of pothole filled roads and damaged bus shelters that give no protection from the rain.

Broken roofs, missing benches, and vandalised structures are what remind people of bus shelters in several areas of the city including Melapudur, Palakkarai, Gandhi Market, Fish Market, Varaganeri, Woraiyur Kuratheru, Thennur, Marakkadai, Raja Theatre, Chathiram Bus Stand, and Anna Statue (Annasilai).

Despite being major commuting routes, bus shelters in these areas are in a state of disrepair for months, forcing commuters to wait in the open or take refuge under name boards of shops in the neighbourhood. Speaking to TNIE, V Abhishek, a college student from Kuratheru said,

“During summer, waiting for a bus was unbearable because there was no shade. Now, with heavy rains, there is no place to take shelter. We are forced to stand in the open. The shelter is completely damaged, making it extremely inconvenient for us.”