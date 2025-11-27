Tiruchy commuters face rain, potholes as damaged bus shelters remain unrepaired

TIRUCHY: As monsoon gathers pace, residents of the city are reeling under the double whammy of pothole filled roads and damaged bus shelters that give no protection from the rain.
Broken roofs, missing benches, and vandalised structures are what remind people of bus shelters in several areas of the city including Melapudur, Palakkarai, Gandhi Market, Fish Market, Varaganeri, Woraiyur Kuratheru, Thennur, Marakkadai, Raja Theatre, Chathiram Bus Stand, and Anna Statue (Annasilai).
Despite being major commuting routes, bus shelters in these areas are in a state of disrepair for months, forcing commuters to wait in the open or take refuge under name boards of shops in the neighbourhood. Speaking to TNIE, V Abhishek, a college student from Kuratheru said,
“During summer, waiting for a bus was unbearable because there was no shade. Now, with heavy rains, there is no place to take shelter. We are forced to stand in the open. The shelter is completely damaged, making it extremely inconvenient for us.”
Commuters said they have repeatedly raised the issue with their councillors and corporation officials, urging them to repair or rebuild the shelters.
However, no action has been taken so far. Local residents are frustrated, highlighting that proper bus shelters are essential not only for comfort but also for safety, especially for women, elderly people, and students who rely heavily on public transport. V Ramesh, a resident of Marakkadai, said,
“Senior citizens and school students stand on the roadside due to the lack of facilities. Broken benches and damaged shelters make it even more difficult for elderly and differently-abled people to wait safely.
Without timely action from the authorities, the situation is likely to worsen, especially with the rainy season in full swing.” When contacted, a senior official in the corporation said they would inspect the structures and take action where necessary.