TVK seeks permission, police protection for roadshow in Puducherry; activists submit plea against event

PUDUCHERRY: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) functionaries submitted petitions to Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy and Director General of Police Shalini Singh seeking permission and police protection for a roadshow proposed for party leader Vijay on December 5, from Kalapet to Kanniyakoil.

In the petition, the party said that Vijay would begin his campaign at Kalapet in the morning and travel through Ajanta Signal, Oupalam water tank junction, Marapalam, Ariyankuppam, Thavalakuppam, Kirumampakkam and Kanniyakoil. The petition added, “He is also planning to give his speech at Oupalam water tank junction.” The functionaries requested permission and security arrangements for the roadshow and campaign.

The party’s earlier plan to conduct the campaign in the second week of November, which was advanced to October, was cancelled after the Karur stampede.

Activist submits plea against event

Meanwhile, a social activist submitted a petition to the DGP requesting that permission not be granted for the roadshow.

B Ashok Raja of Kuyavarpalayam, Puducherry, stated in his petition that 41 people died in the stampede during Vijay’s campaign at Karur on September 27.

He said, “This incident taught a lesson that a massive disaster will happen in a roadshow. ECR is a major road in Puducherry, used by thousands every day.

Crowds gathering for Vijay’s roadshow might not only affect the public, but also emergency vehicles like ambulance and fire service vehicles.”

He requested that the police consider these concerns and deny permission for the roadshow. He suggested that permission could instead be given for a meeting at an open ground or closed hall with precautionary measures.