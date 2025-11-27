TVK seeks permission, police protection for roadshow in Puducherry; activists submit plea against event

PUDUCHERRY: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) functionaries submitted petitions to Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy and Director General of Police Shalini Singh seeking permission and police protection for a roadshow proposed for party leader Vijay on December 5, from Kalapet to Kanniyakoil.
In the petition, the party said that Vijay would begin his campaign at Kalapet in the morning and travel through Ajanta Signal, Oupalam water tank junction, Marapalam, Ariyankuppam, Thavalakuppam, Kirumampakkam and Kanniyakoil. The petition added, “He is also planning to give his speech at Oupalam water tank junction.” The functionaries requested permission and security arrangements for the roadshow and campaign.
The party’s earlier plan to conduct the campaign in the second week of November, which was advanced to October, was cancelled after the Karur stampede.
Activist submits plea against event
Meanwhile, a social activist submitted a petition to the DGP requesting that permission not be granted for the roadshow.
B Ashok Raja of Kuyavarpalayam, Puducherry, stated in his petition that 41 people died in the stampede during Vijay’s campaign at Karur on September 27.
He said, “This incident taught a lesson that a massive disaster will happen in a roadshow. ECR is a major road in Puducherry, used by thousands every day.
Crowds gathering for Vijay’s roadshow might not only affect the public, but also emergency vehicles like ambulance and fire service vehicles.”
He requested that the police consider these concerns and deny permission for the roadshow. He suggested that permission could instead be given for a meeting at an open ground or closed hall with precautionary measures.
Two ex-MLAs from Puducherry to join TVK today
Two former MLAs from Puducherry will join the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Thursday in the presence of party leader Vijay. Former MLA V Saminathan, who earlier served as the Puducherry BJP state president, will join TVK.
Over the past few months, he criticised the BJP–NR Congress alliance in Puducherry, quit the BJP, formed a separate outfit and began preparations to contest the elections independently.
The other is former AIADMK MLA K A U Assana from Karaikal, who left the party after the AIADMK renewed its alliance with the BJP. Both leaders met TVK president Vijay at Panaiyur a few weeks ago. They will meet him again at Panaiyur and formally join TVK on Thursday along with their supporters.