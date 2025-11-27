Two AP tourists killed, nine injured in van-car head-on collision near TN's Uchipuli

RAMANATHAPURAM: Two tourists from Andhra Pradesh were killed on the spot and more than nine others were injured in a tragic road accident near Uchipuli when a tourist van and a car collided head-on on the NH on Wednesday.

According to police sources, a group of tourists from Haryana had arrived in Rameswaram on Tuesday by a tourist van from Chennai. After visiting the Ramanathaswamy temple and various tourist spots in and around Rameswaram, the group left for Madurai early on Wednesday. While nearing Uchipuli area, the van suddenly collided head-on with a car which was travelling towards Rameswaram, carrying tourists from Andhra Pradesh.

Two tourists identified as Sai (23) and Naveen (22) of Andhra Pradesh who were travelling in the car sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot.

More than nine passengers travelling in both vehicles suffered injuries, who were later rushed to Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigations revealed that poor visibility due to heavy rains may have caused the accident.