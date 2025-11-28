Aged tiger likely killed tribal woman in Masinagudi; forest dept sets baited cages

NILGIRIS: An aged tiger is among the three tigers identified in the vicinity of Mavanallah near Masinagudi where a tribal woman was killed by a tiger a few days ago.

Forest department officials say the aged tiger is frequently sighted among the bamboo thickets where the woman was killed. The other two were young and can hunt wild prey.

“We have placed three cages with the live bait of a goat (in each) to lure the aged tiger. One has been set up near the stream where the tribal woman was killed. The aged tiger is likely to visit the same place. If it arrives again, we can be certain it cannot hunt wild prey and is targeting easy prey,” said an official.

“Through the camera traps, we surmise the aged animal did not have an injury,” said the official.

The cages were fixed based on the suggestion of a technical committee which consists of six members, including a representative of the Panchayat, NGOs, etc, he added.

Two cages have been placed within 100 meters.

B Nagiyammal was killed by a tiger at Mavanallah near Masinagudi on Monday.