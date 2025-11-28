All voters who submit SIR forms by Dec 4 will feature in draft roll: TN CEO

CHENNAI: Requesting the voters in the state to submit their completed enumeration forms at the earliest, Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik, on Thursday, clarified that names of those who fail to do so by December 4 will not figure in the draft electoral rolls to be published on December 9.

As on Thursday, enumeration forms have been distributed to 6.24 crore of the 6.41 crore (97.43%) voters in the state. Of these, 4.53 crore forms (70.7%) have been digitised, she said.

The CEO clarified that even if a voter cannot find their name, or that of a family member, in the 2002/2005 roll, their name will still be included in the draft roll as long as the signed enumeration form is submitted to the Booth Level Officer before the December 4 deadline.

“If the name of the voter does not feature in the draft roll, they can make use of the claims and objections period between December 9, 2025, and January 8, 2026, to add their name afresh by submitting Form 6 along with the declaration form. During this period, the voters can apply for inclusion or deletion,” the CEO said in a release.

She also informed the voters that any objection to an existing entry can be preferred by a person whose name is already included in the electoral roll of the constituency. The notice phase (hearing and verification) is from December 9, 2025, to January 31, 2026.

“During this period, notices will be issued and a hearing scheduled by the Electoral Registration Officers, wherever required, after scrutinising the eligibility of the proposed voter. After processing all the claims and objections, the final electoral roll will be published on February 7, 2026,” the CEO added.