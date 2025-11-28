Banana farmers in TN's Semmarikulam forced to harvest by boat as floods submerge low-lying farmlands

THOOTHUKUDI: Banana farmers in Semmarikulam panchayat near Meignanapuram were forced to harvest crops by boat as their farmlands remained submerged due to persistent monsoon rains. The floods have caused water to stagnate over four feet in the low-lying region, with levels expected to rise above eight feet.

Semmarikulam village is located in a low-lying region in the Tiruchendur taluk, where farmers cultivate paddy and papaya, and predominantly banana. The region is a water catchment area, according to revenue officials.

Heavy rains over the past fortnight have flooded Semmarikulam farmlands, submerging crops. Farmers, who plant bananas in January and harvest by October–November, said late-planted crops were particularly damaged.

One of the farmers, Sakthivel, told the TNIE that the rainwater stagnates in the farm fieldsthat the fields lack a drain canal, causing rainwater to stagnate, and urged the government to construct one. While another farmer, R Kuttimani, added that ongoing flooding has caused banana crops to decay, prompting urgent harvesting.

As farmers could not access their fields, the Semmarikulam Farmers Association arranged boats to harvest the crops. Association members said floodwaters entered through an illegal shutter at Vadalivilai on the Sadayaneri canal. "It has to be permanently shut and the drain canal to evacuate the flood to the Sadayaneri canal should be considered", they said.

Revenue officials said bananas are cultivated across more than 160 hectares in the area, while paddy and papaya occupy smaller areas. They noted that waterlogging occurs because Semmarikulam is a natural water catchment area and confirmed that officials will assess crop damage to provide necessary compensation.