Children’s park inaugurated in 2015 in Vasanth Nagar near Aruppukottai remains shut

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A children's park constructed in 2015 at Ward 7 in Vasanth Nagar near Aruppukottai continues to remain locked, leaving residents frustrated.

The residents recalled that the Aruppukottai Municipality sanctioned `20 lakh to set up children's parks and walking tracks in the area based on public demand. Although land was allocated and construction was completed long ago, the park has not been opened to the public.

"Several senior officials, including the Revenue Minister who frequently attends government functions nearby, and multiple district collectors have passed by this location. Yet no effort has been made to inaugurate the park,"said Ram Pandian, a resident of the locality.

The families pointed out that during recent holidays, children were deprived of a recreational space. Retired people who take daily walks are also affected. Residents expressed concern over the prolonged delay, questioning whether irregularities in the construction contract, lack of municipal maintenance capacity, or plain administrative neglect are behind the continued closure.

Meanwhile, municipal representatives claim that shortly after the park was inaugurated nine years ago, miscreants vandalized the premises and stole items including lights. As a precautionary measure, the park was subsequently locked.

The officials added that a proposal for renovation has already been sent to the government and that the park will be opened for public once funds are allocated and repair works are completed.