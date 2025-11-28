Cyclone 'Ditwah': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin reviews preparedness

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday reviewed the preparedness ahead of cyclone 'Ditwah' in the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to bring heavy rainfall in the state.

The weather office has predicted heavy rains in the Southern and Delta districts of the state, between November 29 and 30.

"A Red alert has been issued for the southern and delta districts. I held a video conference with the collectors of the districts where red alert has been sounded Already, a meeting of high officials was convened with senior officials yesterday (Thursday) to issue detailed instructions," Stalin told reporters.

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited the state emergency operation centre set up by the Revenue and Disaster Management department in Chennai and took stock of the situation.

According to CM, the government has deployed senior officials in vulnerable districts, and all of them have already reached their assigned areas.

"I have directed them to remain on high alert, especially in locations badly hit (in the past). They have been instructed to constantly monitor and take steps to prevent any disruption, including snapping of powerlines."

Asked if Chennai would be impacted, Stalin replied that Chennai is expected to receive heavy rainfall. "They (Meteorological department) warned of heavy rain in Chennai as well."

Detailing the measures taken by the government, he said, "Camps have been readied with food and essential supplies. Orders have also been issued for immediate evacuation of people from low-lying areas."

To another query, he said, "Ministers in charge have reached the districts and are continuously monitoring the situation."

Responding to a question if his government was fully prepared ahead of the cyclone, he said, "We are prepared."

The cyclonic storm (Ditwah) is very likely to reach southwest Bay of Bengal near north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning of November 30, the weather office said on Friday.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea.