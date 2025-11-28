Drivers warn of poor night visibility on Thoppur ghat NH 44 amid Rs 775 crore construction work

DHARMAPURI: With the construction of the Thoppur ghat road under way, drivers passing through NH 44 at night have reported poor visibility and urged the regional transport office to take steps to set up reflective stickers to mark roads and prevent accidents.



The construction of the Thoppur ghat road began two months ago at an estimated cost of Rs 775 crore. The project was implemented to prevent accidents and fix the alignment of the road by constructing a parallel elevated highway.

Owing to the construction of the elevated highway, traffic constraints on roads have increased, but drivers are concerned about the lack of visibility at night. Drivers said that the roads are narrow and they are unable to see the roads clearly at night, which could lead to accidents. They urged the RTO to take steps to set up reflective stickers and mark the roads as well.

Speaking to TNIE, S Manickam from Palacode said, "Since construction began, a portion of the roads has been dug out, and the roads are barricaded with plastic barrels or drums.

The centre medians are also broken and replaced with barrels. At night, we are unable to see these barrels. Therefore, vehicles often collide with barrels, causing traffic disruptions."

B Chezian from Palayampudur said, "The high beam from oncoming traffic is blinding, often causing drivers to veer off the road. However, this can be avoided with reflective stickers.

While there are stickers posted on these barrels, they are not visible. Efforts must be taken to improve marking on the roads and visibility. Moreover, a reminder must be posted urging drivers to use low beams to ensure smoother traffic flow."

When TNIE reached out to officials in the RTO, they said, "We have not received any complaints on this issue, but we will alert toll gate staff and take necessary steps."