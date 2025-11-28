EPS declines to comment on Sengottaiyan joining TVK; BJP says AIADMK vote bank unaffected

MADURAI/TIRUNELVELI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami refused to respond to remarks made by expelled leader Sengottaiyan after he joined the TVK.

Speaking to reporters, Palaniswami said, “Everyone can have an opinion. In a democratic country, individuals are entitled to freely express their views and share their perspectives. I cannot respond to the remarks made by Sengottaiyan, because he is no longer with the AIADMK.”

Addressing the media in Tirunelveli, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran said he did not believe AIADMK vote bank would come down because of Sengottaiyan’s decision to join TVK.

“The impact will be known only after the elections,” he said. When pointed out that Sengottaiyan and O Pannerselvam had supported the BJP, he said the BJP never assured anyone of anything.