Grazing grounds shrinking, Gaurs stray into Kodaikanal town, attack 14 people in two months

DINDIGUL: Residents of Kodaikanal have expressed concern as herds of Indian gaur can be seen strolling freely on many roads the town. According to sources, at least 14 people have been attacked by gaurs in the last two months. Shrinking grazing grounds in the forests abutting the town is cited as the reason for the animals straying into the urban areas.

R Bharathi, a farmer, said,” Gaurs are huge animals, which once roamed freely in the forest. But they have now ventured into urban areas. Two decades ago, they were typically spotted alone in forest areas, but today, they can often be seen within the town.”

He attributed this to loss of habitat like grazing grounds in the forest, which forced the animals to enter urban areas in search of food and space.

According to Kodaikanal Municipality Chairman P Chelladurai, gaurs can be found from Naidupuram to Srinivasapuram in the town.

“These animals are commonly seen at popular tourist destinations like Lake Road, the Observatory, and similar sites. Many residential areas are situated near farmland, which serves as entry points for these animals. Over time, increasing numbers of gaurs have started venturing into the city via main roads. Although forest officials drive the animals out of the town, they tend to return after a few days.”

An official in the forest department stated that gaurs are untamable and best avoided. “We believe around 14-15 persons may have been attacked in the past two months, These animals are drawn to food that is discarded in the open despite the municipality implementing stringent waste disposal measures.

Forest personnel have been deployed to chase away these animals, but given their size and temperament, it’s advisable not to provoke or pursue them. People should maintain a safe distance of at least 100 metres from the gaurs.”